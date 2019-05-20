GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a suspect has been charged with murder in the March 2018 shooting death of Lamarckus Boswell.
Deputies said Boswell was found dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Lanford Drive on March 25, 2018.
On Monday, deputies said Kendrick Omar Cobb, 29, had been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies said Boswell had been in an argument in his apartment before his death. That argument escalated to the shooting outside.
Deputies are also searching for two others accused of firing shots during the incident, but said their gunfire did not strike Boswell.
“Investigators are still seeking information regarding the identities of those individuals,” Lt. Ryan Flood said.
Cobb is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
