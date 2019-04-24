Male found shot near Archer Road

Spartanburg County deputies say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Archer Road.

 (FOX Carolina/ April 24, 2019)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a male to the hospital Wednesday evening.

SCSO says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to the scene near Archer Road and Draymont Drive to the reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim with an unspecified gunshot wound.

SCSO says the victim has since been transported to a local hospital for treatment via EMS, and as of writing his condition is unknown.

The investigation is in its early stages. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this story.

