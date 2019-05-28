PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Animal Control Division of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have said they have identified a suspect accused of abandoning a dog on McMurtrey Road in Pendleton and made an arrest.
It happened on May 12 around 7 a.m.
Deputies said a man driving a red twin cab pickup truck pulled over to the side of the road, opened the tailgate of his truck, and dumped a black dog.
Officials say the dog, Eliza, is a Labrador Retriever mix with white markings on her chest. She's about 4 years old, and has yet to be spayed.
The truck is believed to be a mid-2000's Nissan Frontier pickup truck with aftermarket rims. It has a black toolbox in the bed and a black bug deflector on the hood.
Eliza was captured and deputies said she is being cared for at the Anderson County P.A.W.S. facility. She is available for adoption, starting Wednesday.
On Tuesday, deputies announced the suspect had been identified as Rosalio Gonzalez Santiago.
Deputies said they worked with Easley police to identify Santiago and said the suspect was arrested in Greenville. He has since been transferred to the Anderson County jail and charged with abandonment of animals.
This is about the only way to get rid of a dog or cat in Anderson county. The animal shelter won't take them and if you kill them you'll get the chair. If you just turn them loose you'll get arrested for letting them get off your property. You just have to find a place to put them out where there aren't any cameras.
