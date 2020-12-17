CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies said Thursday a man accused of a list of crimes has also been charged with concealing a death.
Deputies said Mark Barnes was arrested Wednesday. Deputies said in addition to the concealment charge, Barnes is facing two counts of Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty, Unlawfully Reconnecting a Utility, two counts of Abandonment of an Animal, Possession of a Schedule Three Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Deputies said Barnes was taken to the hospital as a precaution for health reasons after his arrest.
Deputies said a woman with Barnes was also arrested. Angela Wamsley was charged with and additional count of Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty, Unlawfully Reconnecting a Utility, two counts of Abandonment of an Animal, Possession of a Schedule Three Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid. She is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $17,000 Bond.
No other details about the death investigation were released.
