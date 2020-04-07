GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said Tuesday a man has been charged with a sex crime involving a minor and there may additional victims who have not yet come forward.
Deputies said Gregory Suits, 34, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree for a period of abuse involving a 13-14-year-old victim between 2009 and 2011.
Suits’ arrest warrant states he is accused of inappropriately touching the victim.
Deputies said they began investigating in mid-March. The arrest warrant was signed on March 31.
“Furthermore, investigators believe that there might be additional victims and request for anyone with information to call the Crimes Against Children unit at 864-467-4704 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-Crime,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email.
MORE NEWS - 'I didn't think it would come to this': Upstate employees coping with layoffs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.