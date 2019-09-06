MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they charged William Joseph Surratt, 45, of Marion with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.
Deputies said Surratt restrained a woman and sexually assaulted her during a dispute between the two of them on August 21-22.
Deputies said the allegations came to light during a separate investigation.
