William Joseph Surratt

William Joseph Surratt (Source: MCSO)

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they charged William Joseph Surratt, 45, of Marion with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Deputies said Surratt restrained a woman and sexually assaulted her during a dispute between the two of them on August 21-22.

Deputies said the allegations came to light during a separate investigation.

MORE NEWS - Anderson Co. deputies seize nearly 50 pounds of meth in major bust

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.