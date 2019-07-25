SPARTANBURG – A man accused of making a bomb threat at the Amazon Distribution Center in Spartanburg was arrested Wednesday, deputies said.
According to arrest warrants, on July 23, 2019 Kenndrick Sharrell Jeter contacted the Amazon Distribution Center on John Dodd Road and stated there was a bomb in the building.
Deputies identified Jeter, 37, as the suspect and went to an address on Hudgins Road on July 24 to take him into custody.
According to incident reports, Jeter told deputies he did nothing wrong, then tried to hide behind his grandmother when deputies moved to arrest him. A brief scuffle broke out before they could get Jeter in handcuffs.
On the ride to jail, deputies said Jeter made “threats to fight, shoot, and kill police while continuing to act belligerent.”
Jeter was charged with bomb threat first offense, order of protection violation, and resisting arrest no assault.
