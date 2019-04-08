WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child as she slept.
Deputies said Tristan Craig Phelps was arrested on April 5 and charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a minor or attempt under 11 years of age- first degree.
Deputies said their investigation began on March 29 when they were called to Walhalla Elementary School after a student complained of being in pain.
Deputies said the victim told investigators about a sexual assault that had occurred the night before as she was sleeping.
Deputies said search warrants were signs and DNA evidence was gathered, which confirmed the victim’s allegations.
Phelps is being at the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.
