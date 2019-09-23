NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a man accused of stealing a store clerk's vehicle on September 19, and causing serious injuries to the victim in the process, is now behind bars but the search continues for a woman also wanted in connection with the crime.
Deputies say just before 6 p.m. on Sep. 19, James Douglas McKinney, 20, was at Samir's on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo when he got into the victim's maroon 2003 Jeep Liberty.
When the suspect started to steal the vehicle, the store clerk lunged into the passenger-side window in an attempt to stop the theft.
Deputies say McKinney then traveled at a high rate of speed toward a lifted truck in the Samir’s parking lot, striking the rear bumper and pinning the victim between the side of the Jeep and the tailgate of the truck.
The victim was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with serious injuries. Deputies said the 37-year-old clerk remained in the hospital as of Monday.
McKinney has since been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, hit and run failure to stop for personal injury, larceny of a motor vehicle and common law robbery.
Deputies said a woman, Laurie Capps Moody, 40, is facing those same charges and remains on the run.
Moody stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.
Deputies said McKinney arrived at the store with Moody in a blue sedan. When McKinney sped off with the stolen Jeep, deputies said she followed in the blue sedan.
Anyone with information concerning Moody's whereabouts is asked to call McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
(1) comment
He should have been armed and he wouldn't be in serious condition, the thief would be.
