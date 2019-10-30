GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he was accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple Home Owners Associations across the Upstate.
Deputies said Nicholas Galipeau, 39, is charged with ten counts of breach of trust.
The investigation began on October 1 after deputies said the Stonehaven housing community reported missing HOA funds that Galipeau was entrusted to manage as the owner of Commercial Management Company LLC.
Deputies said they then learned that Galipeau had stolen money over the past three years from ten separate communities. The stolen money amounts to more than $700,000.
Galipeau turned himself in on Wednesday and received a $20,000 bond.
