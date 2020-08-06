WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say a Walhalla man is accused of using a minor for his own sexual gratification back in the early 2000s.
OCSO says 47-year-old Jeffrey Paul Patton was arrested Wednesday, already facing two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. However, deputies say he was under investigation as early as February of 2020 when they were first notified of allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct on Patton's part involving two juveniles. Warrants show Patton allegedly used the minors for his own sexual gratification between between March and September of 2003 at his own home.
Patton is now in jail awaiting a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.