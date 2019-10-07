PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing at a Liberty residence, Monday evening.
Deputies were dispatched to Ruhamah Road, around 6 p.m.
Upon their arrival, they were advised that an altercation between brothers turned violent when one brother allegedly stabbed the other with a knife.
The victim informed deputies that he had not seen his brother in over three years until the incident.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Wesley Edwin Smith, who was placed in custody and transported to Pickens County Detention Center.
The victim's injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.
