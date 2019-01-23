FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Rutherford County said two people were arrested after a shooting Tuesday in Forest City.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Jacob’s Lane and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot to the abdomen.
The victim was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.
Witnesses described a man and woman to deputies and they were able to stop a vehicle with the suspects inside a short distance away.
Deputies said Dustin Scott Sisk, 24, was charged with a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon. Brandy Nicole Wilson, 35, was also arrested by the North Carolina Probation/Parole for a felony probation violation.
The shooting is still under investigation and detectives will be meeting with the district attorney for additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.