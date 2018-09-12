UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County deputies said a man was arrested after he and a 9-year-old child tested positive for cocaine.
Deputies said they were notified by DSS on Sep. 6 that Jeffrey Henderson, 51, and the child, who is in Henderson’s legal custody, tested positive for the illegal drug in samples collected on August 23.
Henderson was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
