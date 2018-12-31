SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man who claimed he chased down and rammed a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting near his home ended up getting arrested.
Deputies said they initially received a radio alert from the city of Woodruff warning of speeding vehicles that were ramming into one another and firing weapons. Deputies then observed a silver vehicle speeding down South Church Street that was being followed by a red vehicle.
Deputies said they began to try and stop the vehicles and watched as the red Kia intentionally slam into a silver Pontiac as the Pontiac was making a U-turn at Black Street and continue to ram the vehicle multiple times until both vehicles came to a stop.
Deputies said the driver of the red Kia then approached them and warned that the driver of the Pontiac was armed. Both men were placed in investigative detention as deputies interviewed them.
The driver of the Pontiac told deputies he was leaving a friend’s house on Buncombe Road in Woodruff when he heard about 20 gunshots. He said he then saw headlights turn on and he sped off in fear for his safety as the red Kia followed. The driver told deputies he feared the Kia driver was the person involved in the drive by.
Deputies then spoke to the driver of the Kia, who also believed the driver of the Pontiac was the shooter. The Kia driver, Milton Edwards, 22, told deputies he heard gunshots outside his home and looked outside to see a group of males. He then grabbed his keys and jumped in his car to follow who he believed to be the shooter, incident reports state. Edwards admitted to chasing and ramming the other vehicle, deputies said. When deputies asked Edwards why he rammed the other car, he reportedly told them because he “didn’t want him to get away.”
Deputies then learned that both drivers had called 911 to report the alleged actions of the other.
Deputies said Edwards was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated manner and intentionally damaging the other man’s vehicle.
“I informed Mr. Edwards that it was not his job and that he endangered himself, (the other driver) and the rest of the general public by driving at speeds in excess of 100 MPH and ramming someone who he had no proof of committing a crime,” one deputy wrote in the incident report.
Deputies mentioned no evidence that either man had been involved in a shooting and neither man specifically told them that the other had been visually identified as the shooter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.