BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of pointing a gun at her in traffic.
According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the victim was leaving the Copper River Grill on Highway 9 when a car behind her honked its horn and then pulled beside her.
The victim, 38, told deputies the car then pulled alongside her and she could tell the woman driving the other vehicle was shouting. The victim rolled down her window to see why the other vehicle was shouting and that’s when, she told deputies, a man with dreadlocks pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.
Traffic began moving again and the victim said she called 911 because she feared the other car was following her.
Deputies said they were able to stop the vehicle the victim described and found the gun inside.
Davaris Murphy, 25, was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
