GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a 24-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday morning after an assault against a healthcare worker at a group home on Perigon Court.
Deputies said the suspect, William Patrick Turturici, is a resident of the healthcare facility. Turturici is charged with assault and battery third degree.
According to the arrest warrant, Turturici bit the victim on her left cheek, under her left eye.
The victim suffered a visible injury and received medical treatment for the wound, deputies said.
The assault happened on June 18.
"While the GCSO cannot comment on the specific medical concerns of the suspect, he was taken to a medical facility for evaluation," said Lt. Ryan Flood in a news release. "During the course of the investigation, our office has been in communication with the Solicitor’s Office and has concluded the investigation."
Deputies said the suspect's charging information will be released once available.
