SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man for attempted murder, according to a press release.
Deputies say they responded to a shooting at Farley Avenue, on August 4, around 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, a male victim was located with non life threatening injuries. It was discovered he had suffered a gun shot wound to the leg.
The victim as well as several witnesses say they shooting resulted from a verbal disagreement between the victim and suspect.
The suspect then fired a weapon multiple times.
The shooting also occurred in the presence of the witnesses and several children, deputies say.
The suspect then fled.
Warrants were obtained for the suspect for attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The suspect was identified as Christopher Duran Geter. He was taken into custody around 2:00 p.m, on August 7, 2020.
