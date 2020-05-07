STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man is behind bars, accused of breaking into a church building and burning it among other alleged criminal acts.
ACSO says deputies responding to two calls for service on May 4 and 5, learning someone broke into the Kingdom Vision Worship Center, one of its buildings, a nearby residence, and a vehicle, and also stole a tractor. They also say the suspect burned the building that belonged to the church.
Deputies say they made a connection and identified Roger Vernon Vaughn Jr. as the suspect in the cases. He's since been arrested and jailed on the following counts:
- Two counts of second degree burglary
- Grand larceny, $10,000 or more
- Breaking into a motor vehicle
- 2nd Degree Arson
He was booked into jail on May 5. His surety bonds total $70,000.
