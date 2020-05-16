BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force with the Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday evening for methamphetamine trafficking charges.
Marshall Alan Pye, was booked for the following:
- Trafficking by Possession of Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Transportation of Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Schedule 3 narcotics
- Maintain a vehicle for the Use of Drugs
Deputies say they seized around 81 grams of methamphetamine and $1400 in currency.
