BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force with the Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday evening for methamphetamine trafficking charges. 

Marshall Alan Pye, was booked for the following:

  • Trafficking by Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking by Transportation of Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Felony Possession of Schedule 3 narcotics
  • Maintain a vehicle for the Use of Drugs

Deputies say they seized around 81 grams of methamphetamine and $1400 in currency. 

