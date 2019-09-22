LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On September 20th, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office arrested Terry Irwin of Woodruff connection to the September 11th Young's Fire Department burglary.
This is still an ongoing investigation so details are limited at this time.
Sheriff Reynolds stated, "Deputies and investigators have worked tirelessly to bring justice to the Youngs Fire Department. This was a despicable act and we will continue to investigate this incident to the fullest extent."
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.