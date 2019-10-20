ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in jail, accused of stabbing another man to death Sunday Morning.
Deputies say they were called to a home along Three and Twenty Street in Easley around 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they located one person suffering from a stabbing wound.
They were pronounced deceased on scene. The Anderson County Coroner later identified him as 62-year-old Stevie Lee Odom.
The coroner says Odom was involved in a domestic altercation prior to the stabbing. The believe the incident is domestic related, and there appeared to be no threat to the community.
Deputies later announced an arrest in the case. According to ACSO, deputies arrested 24-year-old Karley Hembree while en route to the scene. ACSO reports deputies took him into custody after a brief struggle.
Hembree was taken to the Anderson County Detention center and awaits a bond hearing as of writing. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Odom's death has been ruled a homicide.
