TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) – Stephens County deputies said a suspect is in custody after shots were fired in what's believed to be a road rage incident on Friday.
The shooting happened around 12:40 at the intersection of Highway 145 & Toccoa Bypass.
Deputies said a man towing a boat fired shots at another driver and then drove off.
Deputies said the suspect then went to his home where he hid the pickup and the boat he was driving in the shooting and left in another vehicle. When he returned a short time later, law enforcement was waiting to arrest him.
The suspect, Arthur Downs, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, deputies said.
A spokesperson for Stephens County Schools said schools were placed on a brief, soft lockdown during the incident, meaning no children were allowed outside. That lockdown was quickly lifted.
MORE NEWS - 3-eyed snake found in Australia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.