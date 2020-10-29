SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday evening.
William Dale Smith, 56, of Corinth Drive in Seneca has also been charged with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime for the incident.
The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Corinth Drive.
Deputies said Smith was in an argument with another person when he fired a gun at one of the people inside the home. The victim was not struck and the bullet hit a wall in the home.
Deputies said they collected evidence from the scene, including the firearm and remaining ammunition in the gun.
MORE NEWS - Troopers: No one hurt when pickup crashed into Greenville Co. home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.