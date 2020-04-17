GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after firing on a homeowner early Friday morning.
CCSO says they were called around 12:05 a.m. to a the scene on Furnace Mill Road in Gaffney. Upon arrival, they detained 21-year-old William Paxton Logan and an unnamed juvenile. They also found more people outside of a home there, and spoke with the homeowner.
Deputies say the homeowner told them his daughter and Logan had a child together, and that the two had an argument outside in the yard. The homeowner told deputies he told Logan to leave, but alleges Logan refused and brandished a handgun to threaten the homeowner. However, deputies say the homeowner went inside the house and came back with a rifle, ordering Logan off the property again. However, the homeowner told them Logan again refused, and then opened fire on the home.
At that point, the homeowner told deputies he returned fire while Logan ran off. Deputies say they found the home and a vehicle in the yard were struck by bullets they say came from Logan's gun, which they found after canvassing the area.
CCSO notes that two adults were outside during the gunfire, and four other people were inside the home, including a small child.
After interviewing everyone on scene and the juvenile found walking with Logan, CCSO arrested Logan. He has been charged with six counts of attempted murder, firing a gun into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious damage to personal property less than $2,000. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
