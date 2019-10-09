GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man wanted for attempted murder had been taken into custody.
Deputies said on Monday they had signed warrants charging Christopher James Wise with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies said Wise is accused of shooting a man on October 6 during a fight on Marshall Circle.
The victim was shot in the leg with a .22 rifle, deputies said.
MORE NEWS:
Graham rips into Trump for removing troops from Syria
Greenville Co. Deputies: Hero bus driver and aide credited with spotting missing 11-year-old boy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.