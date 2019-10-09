Wanted Greenwood man, Christopher Wise

The  Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down Christopher Wise, who is wanted on one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

 Source: Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man wanted for attempted murder had been taken into custody.

Deputies said on Monday they had signed warrants charging Christopher James Wise with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

Deputies said Wise is accused of shooting a man on October 6 during a fight on Marshall Circle.

The victim was shot in the leg with a .22 rifle, deputies said.

