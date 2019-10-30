SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man has been charged with attempted murder after assaulting his stepson with a knife.
It happened Tuesday at a home on Bethel Road.
Deputies said the stabbing happened during an argument. The suspect,68-year-old John Parton Sr., told deputies the victim shoved him several times and that he defended himself by grabbing a knife from the kitchen sink and stabbed his stepson.
The 44-year-old victim suffered severe injuries and was bleeding heavily from his face and chest when deputies arrived, per the incident report.
Deputies said the victim initially asked not to press charges but changed his mind at the hospital.
Parton was booked into the Spartanburg County jail on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
