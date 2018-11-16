GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting at a bar early Friday morning.
Greenville County deputies said they responded around 12:45 a.m. at the Swagg Bar & Grill on White Horse Road and found a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The coroner said the victim died while in surgery just after 9:30 a.m.
The coroner identified the deceased as Norris Shawndra Bates, 30, of Largess Lane, Piedmont.
An autopsy will be performed to help determine a cause and manner of death.
Greenville County deputies said the suspect, Timathius Lewers, 27 shot himself in the leg during the incident and was taken to the hospital.
Lewers has since been released and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.