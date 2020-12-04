GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said on Friday that a man had been charged with murder following a deadly shooting from September in an Upstate park.
The killing happened on September 19 at Lakeside Park on Piedmont Highway.
The coroner said Keith Watkins Jr., 31, was shot and killed.
Deputies said they have since learned that there was an ongoing conflict between Watkins and the suspect, identified as Raymond Thorne Jr.
Deputies said they believe a gang-related issue between the two led to the shooting.
After the shots were fired, deputies said Thorne fled and investigating who heard the gunshots arrived to find Watkins' body.
Deputies said that Thorne, 32, was arrested in Greenwood Friday morning after a traffic stop there.
Thorne is charged with murder and a weapons offense.
