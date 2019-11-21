BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County is investigating a shooting in the Boiling Springs area, deputies told media.
Deputies say that a shooting broke out along Berry Boulevard on Thursday night. The suspect, identified as Joshua Stewart, reportedly assaulted several family members and pointed a weapon at them. One of the family members used another weapon and shot Stewart twice.
He was then transported to the hospital, and later released. He immediately was booked into the detention center for three counts of assault and battery in the second degree, and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.
Stay tuned for updates.
