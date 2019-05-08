SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies, and SWAT team members were on scene of a situation along Old Furnace Road Tuesday night.
Crews had surrounded a home in the Boiling Springs area of Spartanburg County.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, juveniles standing in the home's yard flagged down deputies who quickly moved the children to a safe location.
The sheriff's office says as they were establishing a perimeter, a woman came out onto the home's porch suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies say the victim told them that another woman was inside the residence who had also been shot along with the person who shot them.
Deputies say that SWAT and Crisis Negotiation units responded to the scene and after no response was received from inside, SWAT made the decision to force their way into the home.
When deputies got inside, they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound still breathing and a deceased male.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the man as 52-year-old Darryl Jones who he said appeared to have taken his own life.
Deputies say both female victims were transported to the hospital and at this time their condition is unknown.
Deputies with the sheriff's office say none of their officers ever discharged a firearm and only tear gas or flash bang grenades were used.
