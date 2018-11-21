EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Dacusville Fire Department are investigating a deadly fire.
A passing driver saw the fire on Dacusville Highway in Easley and called it in just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies said.
When emergency crews arrived, deputies said they found a small building on fire that had been destroyed.
Deputies said a man, age 61, and dog perished in the fire.
A woman, age 60, survived the blaze and was hospitalized for burns to the hands.
The woman told deputies the fire started near a propane heater. She said they were evacuating when the man went back inside to retrieve items and did not make it back out.
The man and woman were living in the building, deputies said.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.