ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man who allegedly exposed himself to a Wal-Mart employee on Friday didn't surrender to them.
Anderson County deputies say 41-year-old Charlie Antonio Martin exposed himself to the employee willfully and maliciously at the store on Anderson Street, close to Powdersville. When a deputy tried to arrest Martin, warrants indicate he refused to cooperate and tried to run off while being handcuffed. However, the deputy used physical force to complete the arrest, bringing Martin into custody.
A check of ACSO's online jail records show he's been charged for indecent exposure along with resisting arrest. He also has a hold for probation.
