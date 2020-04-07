WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster man was arrested Monday in connection to a burglary at a gun shop.
The burglary happened on April 4 just before 6 a.m.
Deputies said they got an alarm call and arrived to find the building had been broken into. The owner confirmed multiple guns were stolen as well, deputies said.
The investigation led to the arrest of Michael David McCann, 26, of Tallulah Drive. He was charged with Second Degree Burglary, Grand Larceny, Malicious Injury to Property and Wearing a Mask during Commission of a Crime.
According to arrest warrants, McCann is accused of using a trailer hitch to smash his way into the front door of Blue Ridge Arms on Blackjack Road while wearing a mask and stealing six guns valued at more that $4,000.
