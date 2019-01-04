PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead and a woman wounded in a residence Thursday evening.
Deputies say they responded to a residence on McJunkin Road around 9:35 p.m. Thursday after getting a report of a shooting at the residence. When they arrived, they first found the woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso. She was transported to a nearby hospital for surgery, but her condition is unknown as of writing.
PCSO says they then found the man dead with visible signs of trauma to the head. They also say they found a small-caliber handgun at the scene.
Deputies believe the man and woman were married to each other and lived together at the house, and nobody else was home when the shooting happened.
PCSO is not releasing more information at this time until further investigation can be conducted during the day. Deputies expect to release more information Friday afternoon.
