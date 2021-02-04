GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man has died after shots were fired in a neighborhood Thursday evening.
A neighbor tipped FOX Carolina to the scene on E. Caroline Street around 6:30 p.m. We called dispatch, who confirmed a shooting had been reported just after 5:30 p.m.
We also checked with the coroner's office, who confirmed an investigator was en route to the scene.
GCSO later confirmed the initial call was for shots fired in the area, and found the man dead from at least one gunshot wound on arrival. GCSO says this appears to be an isolated incident, and they're not looking for suspects as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
