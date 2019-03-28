GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Elizabeth Drive just after 6:30 a.m. and found a man in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
“The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is in critical condition at this time,” said Lt. Jimmy Bolt in a news release.
Bolt said the investigation is active and additional information would be released when available.
Deputies ask anyone in the Elizabeth Drive area with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
