GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies said a suspect is expected to face charges after a multi-county chase Tuesday night.

Dispatch says the chase started out of Anderson County and then crossed into Greenville County around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies then set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect near Anderson Road and Jameson Drive. 

At around 9 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody, according to deputies.

On Wednesday, deputies identified the suspect as Dale E. Walker, 36, from Greenville. 

Deputies said Walker is being held in the detention center and is expecting to face charges for receiving stolen goods, failure to stop, and resisting arrest.

