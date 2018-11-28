COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man has been charged after he reportedly kidnapped a woman and posted nude video of her showering on Facebook as he bragged about what he had done.
Deputies said they were notified by the victim’s family after they saw the video on social media.
After kidnapping the woman, deputies said Aaron Scott Woodruff, 29, took the woman’s phone, assaulted her and then took her back to his home, where the video was broadcast live on Facebook.
One family member told deputies she got a notification that the victim was live on Facebook. When she began watching, she saw Woodruff was in control of the camera and the victim could be seen naked in the shower. The family member could tell her face had been beaten.
“When the victim complained to the suspect about how much pain she was experiencing, the suspect took her to a hospital and dropped her off,” Lt. Kevin Bobo stated in a news release.
Deputies said they located the victim at the hospital and then tracked down Woodruff in the Cowpens area Tuesday evening.
Woodruff was taken into custody without incident and charged with kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and dissemination of obscenity.
According to the arrest warrants, Woodruff abducted the victim from an address on Waddell Road. The warrants also state Woodruff punched the victim in the head, “causing disfiguration to her face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.