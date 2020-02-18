HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says a Clyde man has been charged in connection to a stabbing that left his father dead, and his brother injured.
Deputies said they responded to a Long Branch Road residence around 10 a.m. in reference to an emergency stabbing. Both deputies and emergency medical services responded to the Hyder Mountain community home.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered one man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. Another man was found to be deceased, while a third person - the suspect - was still inside the residence.
Deputies say they had to use verbal deescalation measures to get the suspect to exit the home. He was arrested without incident.
Officials announced they've charged Jody Vance Jones, 26, of Clyde with felony murder and felony attempted murder.
They say his father, Marion Jones, was killed. His brother, Hunter Jones, was injured in the stabbing.
He is currently being held under no bond.
