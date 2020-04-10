ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County deputies say a man has died after an incident near Donalds, and are leading the investigation with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina first received a tip about an incident near DeVore Road from a viewer Thursday night around 10:40 p.m. We reached out to Abbeville County dispatch for details, and were promised a call back. We noticed a collision with injuries on DeVore Road and Haddon Road as reported by South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracking tool around 9:35 p.m., but no further details were released at that time.
We got a call back from a deputy around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. According to Capt. Graham, the scene unfolded on nearby Singleton Road, and a man passed away in what was described as an isolated incident. Graham noted SLED was assisting in the investigation and confirmed the Abbeville County Coroner's Office was investigating.
We've reached out to the coroner's office for more information. As of writing, the man's identity was not publicly available.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
