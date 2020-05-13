CANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies need your help finding a man they say is off of his medication and was last seen Tuesday morning.
BCSO says 64-year-old Brian Richard Wolf stands at about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was hazel eyes, white hair, and a long white beard. Brian lives with cognitive issues and has also not been taking his medication.
He was last seen Tuesday, May 12 on foot near the 2800 block of Smokey Park Highway. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red coat. He's believed to be still in the Smokey Park Highway area.
If you know of Brian's whereabouts, call BCSO at 828-250-6670 or the Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050. You can remain anonymous calling either number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.