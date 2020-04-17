GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a man is charged with arson after they say he admitted to setting a vacant home on fire Thursday night.
CCSO says they responded to the fire on Jackson Street in Gaffney around 10 p.m., and the Gaffney FD Fire Marshal determined the fire was a result of arson since the house was vacant and had no power. While CCSO and fire officials were on scene, deputies say 37-year-old Shannon Marquis Smith walked out of a wooded area near the home and approached them.
CCSO says he then admitted to them he set the home on fire, but he did not know why he did it.
Smith has since been arrested and charged with 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree burglary, and felony looting. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
