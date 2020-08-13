OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies says a Seneca man is now in jail on charges he allegedly sexually battered three different children about a decade ago.
A news release from OCSO says they were first informed about the outcries from two victims on May 27, 2020 after receiving information from Westminster PD. Just days later, on May 30, an OCSO deputy also responded to an outcry from another victim, who told deputies they were assaulted in 2012.
OCSO says evidence gathered lead them to arrest 31-year-old Mitchell Ray Blackwell on Wednesday, August 12. He has since been denied bond and charged with three different counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Two of those counts are in the 1st degree, and one in the 2nd degree.
Blackwell is expected to appear before a circuit court judge at a later time for possible bond.
