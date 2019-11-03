MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a woman is recovering after being shot several times by her boyfriend Sunday afternoon.
SCSO says they responded to a home on Woodruff Lane around 3:40 p.m. for a disturbance call that was called in by a man. When deputies arrived, they say 57-year-old Kelly Brian Sharpe opened the door with both a handgun and long gun in his hands, but complied with orders to drop the weapons. Once he was detained, deputies went inside and found his girlfriend who was shot several times.
Deputies say she was conscious and told them Sharpe shot her before she was transported to a hospital via EMS. SCSO says Sharpe confessed to them he shot her, and he was promptly charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Per SCSO, the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
As of writing, deputies were not able to determine a motive for the shooting.
