GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after they say they learned of a shooting during a car crash investigation Thursday evening.
GCSO says they were informed by Greenville PD just before 5:30 p.m. of a traffic collision investigation along Mauldin Road and S. Pleasantburg Drive. Deputies say they found a male passenger in the car with at least one gunshot wound. He was then transported to a hospital and is in surgery as of writing. The severity of his injuries are unknown.
The shooting happened along Crosby Circle, and as of writing GCSO says it's unclear if the crash itself and the shooting are connected.
The investigation is still in the early stages. Anyone with tips is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
