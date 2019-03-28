ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said their investigation after a man who was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to the leg revealed that the shooting was self-inflicted
The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. at the Pelzer Food Mart, near the intersection of SC-8 and US-29.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the man was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the business when the shooting occurred.
Deputies did not have an update on the man's condition Thursday but said his injuries were not known to be life-threatening.
