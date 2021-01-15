CHESNEE,SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a man who was shot in the face just after midnight Friday morning is expected to recover, but will lose an eye as a result of the injury.
The shooting happened at a home on Ezell Road.
According to deputies, another witness who had been in the home told them that the victim had been invited to the home, then was threatened by the suspect that he would be shot if he did not leave. The witness then left the room to get away from the dispute and heard the gunshot.
The suspect, Jesse Henderson, 30, then called 911 and was still on scene when deputies arrived. When deputies interviewed Henderson, they said he admitted to the shooting.
The gun used in the shooting was also recovered at the scene.
Henderson was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon and denied bond by a magistrate.
