GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one man late Sunday night.
Deputies said they were called to an apartment on Windtree Court where a man was found injured in a blue Ford Escape. The man had been shot in the face and right arm with what appeared to be birdshot, deputies said. The victim was taken to the hospital.
The vehicle had also been damaged by the gunfire.
Deputies spoke with the vehicle’s owner, who said the victim had been driving in the Ware Shoals area with another person up front, while she sat in the back with another person. All parties’ names were redacted from a Greenwood County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The woman said two people in the car pulled out guns and started shooting. She also heard gunfire from outside the SUV and saw that the vehicle had been struck.
The group then traveled to Windtree Court where police met with them.
Police found a metal pellet lodged between the driver’s door and seat, which was placed into evidence.
No suspects were named in deputies' incident report.
