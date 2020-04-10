ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County deputies say a man has died after an incident near Donalds, and are leading the investigation with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner's office.
According to the coroner, the victim was shot at a residence along Singleton Road.
We got a call around 3:40 a.m. on Friday from the sheriff's office. According to Capt. Graham, the scene unfolded on nearby Singleton Road, and a man passed away in what was described as an isolated incident. Graham noted SLED was assisting in the investigation and confirmed the Abbeville County Coroner's Office was investigating.
Later Friday morning, the coroner's office identified the victim just before 11 a.m. The coroner says 25-year-old Cameron Hendricks of Waterloo died of a single gunshot wound.
Capt. Graham gave FOX Carolina an update Friday evening, saying they made an arrest in the case. Graham says 21-year-old Hunter Randall Fain was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. without incident.
Fain has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He's been booked into the detention center.
